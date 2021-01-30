Marscoin (MARS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $835.00

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 35.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Marscoin has traded 68.9% lower against the dollar. Marscoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $835.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marscoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007791 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00021464 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 236.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Marscoin Profile

Marscoin (CRYPTO:MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.