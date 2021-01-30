MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $540.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.82. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,521,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

