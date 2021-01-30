MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 11.3%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 1,260,996 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 553,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,148.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 160,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

