Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.27.

NYSE:MPC opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after buying an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

