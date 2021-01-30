Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$25.00

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MFC. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.09.

MFC stock opened at C$23.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.58. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1326258 EPS for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

