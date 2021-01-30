Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.27. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 43,906 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$198.87 million and a P/E ratio of -16.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.76.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6076991 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

