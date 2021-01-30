MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Up 13,600.0% in January

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%. Research analysts predict that MamaMancini’s will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

