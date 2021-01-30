Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGNI. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Magnite has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $201,806.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 357,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,482.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $453,088.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $47,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

