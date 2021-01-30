LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR) Shares Up 28.6%

LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR)’s stock price shot up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 112,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 40,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,553.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.86 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that LXRandCo, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal accessories. The company curates, sources, and authenticates pre-owned products from brands through its e-commerce website, as well as e-commerce platforms of its partners across North America. Additionally, its omni-channel model is supported by retail shop-in-shop experience centers and by wholesale activities.

