Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

NASDAQ LBC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.79. 47,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,852. The firm has a market cap of $513.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

