Lufax (LU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lufax (NYSE:LU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Lufax has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.
Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Lufax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:LU opened at $15.94 on Friday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54.
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.
