Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.