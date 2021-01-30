Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,320 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 23,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 232,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

