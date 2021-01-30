Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Up 6.4%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 150,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 226,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $611.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.05 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.