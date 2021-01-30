LockTrip Market Cap Tops $9.82 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $4,672.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001351 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

