LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Up 624.8% in January

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 624.8% from the December 31st total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 102,274,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,270,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

