Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,688 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 3.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

