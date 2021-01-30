Litecoin Plus Hits Market Capitalization of $93,018.47 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $93,018.47 and $233.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,597.08 or 0.99683596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

