Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

