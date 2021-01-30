Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $55.04. 2,149,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

