Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 4,764 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 93.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Banco Santander by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 43,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Banco Santander by 28.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAN stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

