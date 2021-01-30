Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 392 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,880.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

