Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.