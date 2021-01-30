Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $50.93 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

