Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 369.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 781,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after buying an additional 615,285 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

