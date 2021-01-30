Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at $6,707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 60.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 271,062 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,737,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,241 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at $3,067,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at $3,067,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

