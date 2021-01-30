Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $23.84 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.87%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

