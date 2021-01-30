Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bloom Burton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LMNL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

