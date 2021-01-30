Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was down 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 7,612,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,056,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $560.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,765 shares of company stock worth $554,022 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

