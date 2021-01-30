Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $7.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

LLNW traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,792. The company has a market capitalization of $560.15 million, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,765 shares of company stock valued at $554,022. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 48.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 171.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 195,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

