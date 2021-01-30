LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $3.77 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.44.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

