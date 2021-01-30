Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.63 and last traded at $80.97. 578,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 812,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.00%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $230,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Life Storage by 23.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Life Storage by 12.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $219,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

