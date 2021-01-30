Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $800,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

