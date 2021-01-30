Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.70 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.91.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,092.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Liberty Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

