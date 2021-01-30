Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.57

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $8.51. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 177,545 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $215,857.38. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,392,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 66.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

