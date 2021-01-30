Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33.

NYSE LEVI opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $22.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

In other news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,904.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,409.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,883,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,583,071 shares of company stock worth $29,927,906. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.