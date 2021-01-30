LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. LEONI AG (LEO.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €11.84 ($13.93) on Friday. LEONI AG has a 12-month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of €12.92 ($15.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.61 and its 200 day moving average is €6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

