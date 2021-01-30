Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 482.3% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Lenovo Group stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 235,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

