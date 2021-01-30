LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

