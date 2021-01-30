Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of LVHD opened at $32.17 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

