Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LGGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $16.71. 9,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

