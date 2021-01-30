LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €131.68 ($154.92).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €118.40 ($139.29) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.37.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

