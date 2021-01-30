Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $175.90

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.90 and traded as high as $179.14. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $179.14, with a volume of 1,695 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$183.00 target price on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$176.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

