LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.21 ($70.84).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €62.16 ($73.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.