Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.40. 584,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,981. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

