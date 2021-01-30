LanaCoin (LANA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $212.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. LanaCoin has a market cap of $528,276.42 and $212.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,262.79 or 0.99760645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00023314 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00952554 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.98 or 0.00305657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00183280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00030440 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,965,761,433 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

