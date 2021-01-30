Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Up 5.7%

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.09 and last traded at $83.77. 500,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 461,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

