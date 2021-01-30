Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $585.00 at Cowen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $575.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

Shares of LRCX opened at $483.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

