Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $483.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

