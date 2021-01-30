Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Boosted by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $483.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

